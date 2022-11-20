Delhi Police Widens Probe In Shraddha Murder Case, Visit Aaftab’s Chhatarpur Residence

In the recent update on the Shraddha murder case, Delhi police reached Aaftab’s Chhatarpur residence where he stayed with Shraddha Walkar and allegedly murdered her. The identification and collection of circumstantial evidence still remain to be a major challenge for the police. Republic TV has learnt that they are collecting forensic evidence from Aaftab's residence.

As of now, the testimony from Aaftab is being relied upon however it can be misleading as he is changing his statements to mislead the probe. The police will also probe Aaftab’s parents today, according to sources. The Delhi police are likely to question killer Aaftab's father Amin Poonawala today.

#BREAKING | Delhi Police widens probe in the Shraddha murder case. In the latest input, police at killer Aaftab's residence as investigations continue. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/l0IW0L2Dyk — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

How is Delhi police gathering circumstantial evidence?

There are three ways the Police are adopting to muster up circumstantial evidence to find the remaining body parts of Shraddha, first, apart from Mehrauli, they are searching for other forest areas such as Gurugram, where Aaftab’s workplace is located; they are also trying to find key pieces of evidence from the house where she resided with Aaftab; and third, Delhi police will record the statement of Shraddha’s friend who has shown courage and stated to the Delhi police about the abuse Shraddha sustained in her relationship with Aaftab.

Aaftab’s family to be questioned

Republic TV has learnt that Aaftab’s family has been summoned for interrogation on November 20. It should be noted, a lot of questions have already been raised about the kin of Aaftab. They resided in Thane for many years however after Shraddha was reportedly killed, they moved to Mira Road in Mumbai, in a hurry. A resident of the building where Aaftab’s family shifted from Thane said, "Soon after they moved into the building, the family members, including Aaftab’s parents and brother, went on a short vacation and returned after the news broke".

Police also visited accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala's house in South Delhi on Saturday and took possession of all the clothes and they will be sent for forensic examination, sources said on Saturday. However, the investigators are yet to recover the clothes Shraddha and Aaftab wore on the day the crime was executed.

IMAGE: Republic World