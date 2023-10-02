Delhi Police Woman Constable Found Hanging At Her Rented House, Police Initiates Probe

A 26-year-old woman constable deployed with Delhi Police was found hanging at her rented house in South Delhi on Monday, October 2, morning. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Mehrauli police station, following which a police team reached the spot and recovered the body of the police constable. According to the police, the body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Delhi), Manoj C confirmed the news stating that the deceased woman cop was posted at Kishangarh police station and was residing in South Delhi’s Mehrauli. As per the police official, during the preliminary inquiry, no foul play was noticed.

Woman constable was taking treatment for depression, says police official

According to police sources, the incident was reported on October 2. As per the DCP, “On October 2 morning, a PCR call regarding suicide by one lady was received at Kishangarh police station, which was transferred to Mehrauli police station. During enquiry, it was found that one female constable aged 26 years, who was posted at Kishangarh police station was residing at Gadwal colony in the Mehrauli police station area for the last two years.”

During the inquiry, it was surfaced that the deceased police constable was living separately from her husband for the past couple of times and was under treatment for depression. As per information, no suicide note was recovered from the deceased.

It is being said that the police constable, who hailed from Mizoram, was attached to 4th Battalion DAP for parade practice since July 2023. The police are trying to talk to the family members of the deceased to ascertain the facts leading to the incident.