Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday, December 16, slammed the BJP over the violent uproar in the national capital and condemned the Delhi police. He said, "Delhi police's behaviour is not acceptable. Since Amit Shah has become the Home Minister, Delhi police have started beating up lawyers, students, farmers, differently-abled and women. It is extremely important right now to enquire and seek peace in Delhi's law and order."