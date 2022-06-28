Delhi Police's EOW Arrest Proclaimed Offender, His Associate For Fraud Worth Over ₹100 Cr

On June 28, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested a man, wanted in two cases pertaining to economic offences, and his associate. The associate was handed them over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as he was being probed by the Central agency.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Economic Offence Wing, Chhaya Sharma said at a media briefing that proclaimed offender Pradeep Paliwal, and his associate Vinayak Bhatt, who was also wanted by the CBI, were nabbed by a team of the Delhi Police's EOW.

Police said that Paliwal and his associate used to cheat people and banks on the pretext of getting money for investing in the mining business and getting loans on forged papers against already mortgaged properties.

"Pradeep Paliwal was wanted in two EOW cases. He was a proclaimed offender in one case, and an accused in the other one. He managed to evade technical surveillance by using Zimbabwe-activated SIM cards while operating on WhatsApp & Telegram," Chhaya Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying.

Paliwal apprehended after year-long chase

"It was very hard to trace him as he was using Telegram and WhatsApp on mobile numbers of Zimbabwe and never stayed at one location for more than 24 hours. We have caught him after one year of hard work. He also avoided travelling by plane. He was using one private Pajero vehicle, registered on his relatives' name, to travel from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi," Sharma said.

The EOW Joint CP also informed that Paliwal, who is involved in some 4-5 cases has swindled upward of Rs 100 crore in total and was very hard to track down as he used 7-8 phones at a time and never stayed in one place for more than 12 to 24 hours.

"His family comprises of his wife and kids but he wasn't in contact with them or kept very minimal contact with them and that's why it was harder to trace him," Sharma informed.

When police had all the information after a detailed analysis of data and manual surveillance, they were able to apprehend the suspect, Pradeep Paliwal, and his accomplice, Vinayak Bhatt, from the Cross River Mall in Karkardooma, Delhi. "Because he was wanted in one of their cases, Vinayak Bhatt was turned over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, the case is being investigated and questions are being answered," the official stated.

(With inputs from ANI)