Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Levels Continue To Remain In 'poor' Category With AQI At 293

On Friday, the air quality in the nation's capital remained in the 'poor' category. At 7.40 a.m., the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 293. At 7.40 a.m, the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air were rated as 'poor' and 'moderate,' respectively, by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). However, the air quality in the NCR region of Noida and Gurugram has deteriorated once more. Noida's air quality has deteriorated to the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's air quality has deteriorated to the 'poor' category, with an AQI of 249.

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded 'good,' 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe'.

Despite the availability of gas infrastructure and supplies, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjacent Districts (CAQM) ordered the immediate shutdown of companies not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas on Tuesday. The Commission had asked States to prepare an action plan that clearly specified exact deadlines for transitioning all designated industry units to PNG, where infrastructure and gas supply are already in place.

The Delhi administration has ordered that schools remain closed until further instructions after the Supreme Court blocked the opening of schools due to rising air pollution levels in the city. Schools in four Haryana districts bordering Delhi have been closed until further notice. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the closure of 228 such facilities in Delhi and neighbouring states. The commission said in an official statement that 1,215 sites were assessed until December 7, with gross violations detected from 228 units in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. It said that its flying squads had confirmed that 111 of the 228 units had been physically shut down till further orders. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday was 23.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below usual.

The city did, however, record its lowest minimum temperature of the month at 8.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The meteorological service forecasted shallow fog in the next days, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be about 23 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the weather office, the relative humidity at 5.30 p.m. was 66%. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 10.1 degrees Celsius, slightly above usual, while the maximum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius, according to the report.

