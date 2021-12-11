Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Worsens As AQI Levels Touch 'very Poor' Category On Dec 11

While winter has already gripped the national capital, pollution levels are also on a rise as the air quality index in Delhi on December 11 inched to the 'very poor' category with AQI 335 on Saturday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the air quality over Delhi-NCR to deteriorate in the next few days.

Similarly, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), AQI was at 310 while one-day earlier estimates show it at 289 on Friday. Apart from that, SAFAR has also predicted that the Air Quality Index may also rise to more serious levels in the coming days.

Earlier, a fall in air pollution levels was witnessed which was likely due to the wind speeds leading to the marginal improvement in air quality.

While AQI between zero to 50 is regarded as "good," 51 to 100 is considered "satisfactory," 101 to 200 is considered "moderate," 201 to 300 is considered "poor," 301 to 400 is considered "very poor," and 401 to 500 is regarded "severe."

Winters in Delhi

While the pollution levels continue to hike in Delhi, a drop in temperature levels took the minimum temperature to 9 degrees Celsius on Friday and the maximum temperatures were 23.7 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, the temperatures are likely to fall more in the upcoming days where the minimum temperatures can touch up to 6-7 degrees Celsius causing intense fog.

Along with that, IMD has also predicted weather conditions to intensify after December 15 which would affect Delhi as well as other north Indian states.

