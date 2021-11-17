Delhi Pollution: Experts Advise People To Avoid Crowded Sites; Use N95 Masks As AQI Rises

Experts are advising people to avoid crowded locations and use N95 masks due to concerns about the poor air quality in Delhi and its effects on one's health. Dr Richa Sarin, Consultant Pulmonologist, told news agency ANI, "Delhi’s air quality has worsened for a few days. People should not go to crowded places and go out in the sun. They should also use N95 marks for their protection."

She noted, "People should not go out early in the morning and late at night to avoid pollution."

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjacent Areas (CAQM) issued orders on Tuesday to limit air pollution in the region, including a construction work ban, school closures, and work from home, among other things. The CAQM has asked the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to put the measures into 'strict force' right away.

Air Quality in Delhi

On Wednesday morning, Delhi's air quality was classified as 'very poor,' with the gross Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 362. The national capital's AQI was recorded at 331 in the very poor' category on Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The AQI is expected to rise to the higher end of the same category by the end of the day, then fall to the lower end of the severe category by Thursday.

"Surface Winds are likely to be very calm with a low ventilation index pushing AQI to severe by tomorrow and fluctuate between severe to the upper end of very poor thereafter until 18th November. The intrusion of stubble burning related pollutants into Delhi is not likely for the next two days due to unfavourable (winds coming from east direction) transport-level winds," the SAFAR informed.

After staying in the 'very poor' category till Tuesday morning, when the AQI was recorded at 396, Delhi's air quality returned to the severe category with a 24-hour average AQI of 403. At 4 p.m., the AQI in nearby cities — Ghaziabad (356), Greater Noida (361), Gurugram (369) and Noida (397) — was also in the "very poor" category.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI