Delhi Pollution LIVE: BJP Attacks CM Kejriwal; 'Delhi Suffering Due To His Incompetence'

Quick links:
The ban on non-essential construction activities and closing brick kilns, however, still stands as they fall under GRAP-3.
With Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improving to ‘very poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) lifted the stage IV measures under GRAP.
Member of Parliament and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari distributes masks at Palika Bazar as the Air Quality Index continues to be a matter of concern for Delhiites.
सांसद श्री @ManojTiwariMP ने बढ़ते प्रदूषण के चलते कनॉट प्लेस में जनता के बीच बांटे मास्क। pic.twitter.com/fbYDkeXLN7— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 6, 2022
#WATCH | Smog continues to envelop Delhi-NCR amid worsening #AirPollution. Visuals from around the Delhi-Noida border. pic.twitter.com/YkYdu3ufHY— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 1.10 pm stood at 341. The areas in the national capital which recorded an air quality index in the “very poor" category included Alipur with its AQI at 357, Shadipur at 321, NSIT Dwarka at 348, DTU Delhi at 306, ITO at 335, Sirifort at 351, Mandir Marg at 333, RK Puram at 365 and Aya Nagar at 333.
BJP will begin the mask distribution drive in Delhi to prevent the inhalation of polluted air as air quality continues to dip. The saffron party leader and MP Manoj Tiwari will kick off the drive by distributing masks outside Palika Bazar station, Delhi on Sunday at around 3 PM.
We have been distributing masks to prevent inhalation of polluted air in Delhi since winter of 2016.— Neelkant Bakshi 🇮🇳 (@neelkantbakshi) November 5, 2022
Honourable MP, Former @BJP4Delhi President sh @ManojTiwariMP will again distribute masks this year, outside Palika bazar metro station tomorrow 6th Nov at 3 PM. #BJPCares4Delhi https://t.co/iDzpHhWVqT
The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh has banned construction activities due to the fall in air quality in the city amid the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. The city's ADM said that post-implementation of GRAP-3 in NCR, private construction activities are banned and industries are being regulated. The official further said that Rs 15 lakhs will be fined for disobeying the rules.
Ghaziabad, UP | Construction activities banned as air quality turns severe— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2022
Post implementation of GRAP-3 in NCR,private construction activities are banned. Industries being regulated&Rs15 lakhs fine to be levied for disobeying rules.Notices being issued to rule-breakers:ADM City pic.twitter.com/Q3sM8ZebnD
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority said that all efforts including anti-smog guns and the sprinkling of water are being taken by them to curb air pollution in Noida.
Be it using anti smog guns to clear mist or sprinkling water on roads to settle dust , all efforts of @noida_authority to reduce air pollution starts early in the day. Sharing some pictures from sector 80, 140, 152 and 155 of today morning. pic.twitter.com/AUAFdwiscQ— CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) November 6, 2022
BJP's Information and Technology chief Amit Malviya has attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. "Delhi is suffering toxic air because of Kejriwal’s criminal negligence and incompetence," Malviya tweeted on Sunday.
The BJP leader also shared a video of people staging a protest at 11 Murti in Delhi and said that protestors were holding placards which read: 'I am not responsible for converting Delhi into Gas Chamber. I didn’t vote for AAP'.
Protestors at 11 Murti hold up placards, which reads:— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 6, 2022
“I am not responsible for converting Delhi into Gas Chamber.
I didn’t vote for AAP”
Delhi is suffering toxic air because of Kejriwal’s criminal negligence and incompetence.
He is busy campaigning.#PollutionOnKejriwalGone pic.twitter.com/8eQfVHHD5g
Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR have claimed to have experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks, according to a survey. Meanwhile, 18 per cent of the total 19,000 people surveyed by LocalCircles have already visited a doctor.
The survey also found that 80 per cent of the surveyed families have at least one member who is experiencing some kind of respiratory problem due to air pollution.
The responses were sought from the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad with 63 per cent of respondents being male.
"Four in five Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) families surveyed have someone experiencing pollution-related ailments: 18 per cent have already visited a doctor or a hospital," the survey mentioned.
In view of severe air pollution in Delhi, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday announced restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles, including commercial and private ones, into the national capital from its borders.
While the restrictions on selected category of vehicles will be from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj sides, they will be provided a diverted route for going to their destinations, according to an advisory.
According to the advisory, the entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles to Delhi via Noida will remain restricted from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj routes.
"All trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi via Noida, the advisory stated.
Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited, it added.
According to the forecasting system SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, the AQI in Delhi is likely to improve in the coming days. In its press release, SAFAR said, "Overall AQI today indicates 'upper end of Very Poor' air quality. AQI is likely to improve due to unfavourable upper level (700-1000 m) wind flow from stubble burning areas preventing inflow of pollutants to Delhi. Stubble emissions with a fire count of 1761 contribute 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi."
Visuals from Delhi's Akshardham and Mayur Vihar show a layer of haze lingers over the national capital as air quality continues to be in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi with the overall AQI at 339 on Sunday morning.
#WATCH | A layer of haze lingers over Delhi as air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'Very Poor' category with the AQI at 339 this morning.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
Visuals from Akshardham and Mayur Vihar. pic.twitter.com/KESdZ1deGv
After three straight days this week of air quality recorded under the 'severe' category in Delhi, the bad air in the national capital recovered a bit to the upper end of 'Very Poor' on Sunday. Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in the 'Very Poor' category and 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Very Poor' category.
Delhi's overall AQI is currently in the 'Very Poor' category at 339.
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category.
Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Very Poor' category at 339 pic.twitter.com/M2fKfjLuiC