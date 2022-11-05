Delhi Pollution Prompts Meme Fest On Twitter As Thick Smog Envelops National Capital

With Delhi-NCR air quality continuing to remain in the 'severe' category and residents literally gasping for breath amid the layers of toxic smog, netizens are flooding Twitter with hilarious memes on the rising levels of pollution.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the national capital’s air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ in the last few days. As the deteriorating air quality has affected the overall mood of Delhites, some people on the internet are expressing their worries regarding the pollution problem, some are sharing their funny reactions on the social media platform about the hot issue.

Politics over Delhi pollution

As the air quality is worsening in the national capital, the issue has also hit the political ground, with political parties criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to come up with a solution regarding the increasing pollution in the city. Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took a jibe at the Kejriwal-led government and said, “AQI is crossing dangerous levels in Delhi! Pollution isn’t about politics - it is about people. Mr Kejriwal stop being a Chunavi Mantri and tell us what steps you took in the last 8 years for Delhi’s internal causes of pollution! Why are they not working?”

AQI is crossing dangerous levels in Delhi! Pollution isn’t about politics - it is about people



Mr Kejriwal stop being a Chunavi Mantri and tell us what steps you took in last 8 years for Delhi’s internal causes of pollution! Why are they not working ? https://t.co/K2dRFVIHH2 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 5, 2022

Amid the growing politics over the deteriorating air quality index, Bollywood Filmmaker and Director also shared Kejriwal’s short clip on Twitter in which he can be seen coughing, indirectly pointing towards his failure to reduce to the worsening situation in Delhi. “Delhi CM after taking a free deep breath in his free yoga class,” he tweeted.

Delhi CM after taking a FREE deep breath in his FREE yoga class. pic.twitter.com/HJE8VnUGd2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 5, 2022

Here are some funny reactions of Delhiites:

Online Yoga Teacher : Take a deep breath.



Delhi guy : pic.twitter.com/umAJEs5cvD — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) November 4, 2022

If you are in Delhi, these are the must see places. Will leave you mesmerised. pic.twitter.com/4smhEnyXXA — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) November 4, 2022

Delhi people right now pic.twitter.com/vGUPM1eFbk — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) November 4, 2022

Walking On Delhi Roads Will Be like:-#DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/HwmdR6Via4 — Hyderabad Hawaaa (@tweetsraww) November 4, 2022

People in Delhi to each other: pic.twitter.com/nr7QSS1hdj — priyA (@priyapalnii) November 5, 2022

Delhi people during winter season pic.twitter.com/NvkEoq6d5e — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) November 4, 2022