Delhi: Postmortem Report Of Young Girl Who Died In MP Quarters Reveals 'serious Injuries'

In the mysterious case of an 18-year-old girl who died under suspicious circumstances in Delhi MPs' Apartment, Republic accessed the Postmortem report on Wednesday. The postmortem was done in Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The girl died after she fell from the terrace of MP quarters, Awas Apartments on Pandit Pant Marg in the National capital on the night of August 20.

According to the Postmortem report, "the girl died due to excessive bleeding after falling from a height. There was no sign of physical assault before death. The girl had serious injuries on her back, legs, and knees".

Girl entered MP's flats at 9:15 PM on August 20

On Sunday, the CCTV footage of the girl entering the housing complex for Parliamentarians was accessed. The police informed that they received information about a young woman jumping down from the MP's flats on the night of August 20 at around 9:15 pm.

"We have also got the CCTV footage of the girl, Aayushi going toward the terrace and also found her phone and purse on the terrace. In the initial investigation, the case seems to be of suicide," they added. The police inspected the spot and initiated the action under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is-- to inquire and report on suicide

We have also got the CCTV footage of the girl, Aayushi going toward the terrace and also found her phone and purse on the terrace. In the initial investigation, the case seems to be of suicide: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the girl's family claimed that it is not a case of suicide and asked the police to probe all angles. There also remains the question of how the girl entered the high-security complex and reached the terrace. In another case from last week, a student allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge. The deceased was identified as Rajat. "During the investigation, it came to light that, Rajat lived with his family in Delhi's Karawal Nagar Area. Apart from study, Rajat also used to work in Karol Bagh," said Police.

(Image: Republic)