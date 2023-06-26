Delhi Power Tariff Hike: AAP, BJP Trade Blame

A blame game has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Central government over changes in the power tariff rules. AAP led-Delhi government has yet again cried foul play on the hike in power tariffs in the national capital. Delhi Power Minister Atishi Marlena, while speaking to the media, asserted that the 'Centre's mismanagement' is to be solely blamed for the recent increase in the electricity bills.

AAP vs Centre over Power Tariff Hike

Atishi stated that the Power Purchase Agreement Cost (PPAC) remains fixed for ten years, whether it is the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) or any other electricity regulatory commission in the country. However, after a few months, they consider this power purchase cost as an asset and allow electricity companies to increase or decrease surcharges for three months.

"I would like to inform the people of Delhi that those who have been receiving zero electricity bills will continue to receive zero bills, regardless of the increased surcharge. The reason why the bills are increasing today is because the prices of coal have risen due to the mismanagement of the Central Government," she added.

The Delhi minister highlighted that in the 75 years of the country's history, the unexpected shortage of coal is being witnessed due to an artificial shortage created by the Central Government and because of this shortage, the price of coal is increasing.

Atishi said, "The Central Government has now forcibly imposed a condition that anyone purchasing coal must use 10 per cent imported coal, which is approximately 10 times more expensive than domestic coal. If you use domestic coal, it costs around 2,000 rupees per ton, but now the imported coal that electricity companies are forced to use costs around 25,000 rupees per ton. So, the reason why electricity prices are increasing today is all because of the Centre. We also want to know what kind of agreement the coal importers have with the Central Government."

The BJP hit back over the allegations levelled by AAP, saying, "What is the Delhi government saying? BJP leader Harish Khurana cleared the air stating that this happens every summer and consumers are not directly affected. He informed that the prices increase during peak seasons and then eventually decrease."

Harish Khurana said, "Arvind Kejriwal had taken a 52 per cent agreement and 16 per cent from the people of Delhi by June 2022. After that, you increased it to 22 per cent, which is still in effect. And now you have further increased it from 22 per cent to 29 per cent. This is a direct attack on the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi. What is the reason for this? It is your fault and the collusion with the power companies. In your manifesto, you promised to conduct a CAG audit of the power companies within 2015. Why haven't you done it? He further said, "You went to court and submitted an affidavit stating that the audit of these companies should be conducted. You won't do it because you are colluding with them. Moreover, regarding the subsidies you keep talking about, you are only giving subsidies to those very companies with whom you have collusion. Why don't you provide direct subsidies to the consumers? The cut you are taking from the subsidies given to the power companies, why is that?"

What is Delhi's power tariffs hike row?

New Delhi could experience a surge in expensive electricity bills as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has approved an increase in the Power Purchase Agreement Cost (PPAC). Consequently, electricity consumption in the BSES areas could become up to 10 per cent costlier. However, the final decision will be made by the Delhi government. According to sources, the DERC has granted permission to increase the rates of the Power Purchase Agreement for BSES, BYPL, and NDPL in Delhi. Other companies, including Tata Power, had filed applications with the DERC regarding power purchases, and their requests have been approved.

The DERC's decision to raise electricity rates has also been addressed by the Delhi government, stating that this increase will not directly impact consumers. Under the Power Purchase Agreement, electricity prices fluctuate. During the winter season, electricity becomes cheaper, while it slightly increases during the summer months. Each quarter, there are minor fluctuations in the prices under the Power Purchase Agreement, depending on the prices of coal and gas. Prices are reviewed and adjusted every quarter. The Delhi government asserts that customers will not bear the direct consequences of this increase.

The decision by the DERC to allow an increase in electricity charges has raised concerns among residents. Many are worried about the potential impact on their monthly budgets, especially considering the rising cost of living. However, the Delhi government has assured the public that the increase will be minimal and will not significantly burden consumers.

The issue of expensive electricity has been a contentious topic, and the Delhi government has been striving to strike a balance between affordable electricity rates and ensuring a reliable power supply for its residents. With the final decision yet to be made, the government will need to carefully consider the potential consequences before implementing any changes in electricity tariffs.