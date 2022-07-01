Delhi: Prices Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Slashed By Rs 198, Check Revised Rates

In a key development, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders will now arrive at cheaper expenses. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) by Rs 198 in Delhi with effect from Friday, July 1. Notably, the price of LPG cylinders has come down by Rs 182 in Kolkata, Rs 190.50 in Mumbai and Rs 187 in Chennai.

As per the revised rates, the cylinders will now cost Rs 2,021 in Delhi, Rs 2,140 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,981 in Mumbai, and it will cost Rs 2,186 in Chennai. However, there has been no change in the price of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders as it is available at the same rate as on May 19.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed

It is pertinent to mention here that the current slash in the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders comes following a rate cut in its prices last month in June wherein commercial LPG cylinder price was lowered by Rs 135 in Delhi. The previous rates for purchasing the commercial LPG cylinders before July 1 were Rs 2,219 in Delhi, Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,373 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, home LPG cylinder users who got no relief even this time faced two price increases in May. On May 7, home cylinder costs were raised for the first time by Rs 50 per litre. Domestic LPG cylinder costs increased on May 19.

Earlier last month, Delhi increased the cost of a household LPG cylinder by Rs 103, marking the second straight month of price increases. State-owned fuel merchants had raised LPG prices in response to the rising prices of crude oil globally. Cooking gas costs have risen by as much as Rs 53.50 per cylinder during the previous month, before skyrocketing past Rs 1,000 in the majority of cities throughout the nation.

Meanwhile, the fuel prices in the country have been steady for over a month now. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in May, the Central government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to the common man. The move reduced petrol price by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre in diesel.