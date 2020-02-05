Delhi: Priyanka Vadra Takes On BJP Leaders, Says Their Slogans Define Their Character

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at BJP leaders on Wednesday, saying their character can be defined by the kind of slogans they raise. She accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "modelling" on former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's development model.

"Their slogans tell their character. Ye desh jodne wale nare hain? (Are these slogans in favour of bringing the country together)," Gandhi said at a poll rally in Chandni Chowk. "No one can get freedom in this country without Hindu-Muslim unity. If there was no unity among religions, Britishers would still have been here. The country cannot progress with their policies, they want to divide people and do not address the real issues," the Congress general secretary said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being "hungry for publicity", Gandhi sought an explanation from them over their expenditure on advertisements. "Sheila Dikshit developed Delhi to what it is today. Metro, flyovers, all these were developed by her and then they came and started modelling on her development model," Gandhi said as she unveiled a report card of the AAP government, drawing comparisons with the Congress regime.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began campaigning for the impending Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, in his first speech just four days before the polls, he said, "They are selling everything - Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, railways and even Red Fort. They may even sell the Taj Mahal. If Made in India is implemented, two crore youth of the country will get jobs every year. But Narendra Modiji and Arvind Kejriwal are not interested in that. All they want to do is to make people fight against each other and grab power.Modi and the BJP may be benefitting from it, but Indians are not. If you want development and employment, you will have to erase hatred from the hearts of people." He later joined Priyanka Gandhi for a joint rally in the evening and also said that the BJP suppresses people on the basis of religion.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The assembly polls will be held in the capital on February 8, and the campaign will end on February 6. Winning over poor voters, large numbers of whom are seen as support base of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, has been a key component of the BJP's strategy. The party has assigned election duties to its seasoned leaders, including Union ministers and state functionaries, as it seeks to oust the Arvind Kejriwal government from power.

(With PTI inputs)