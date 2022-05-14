Delhi: Protestors Slam Govt Over Inaction Against Firms Not Following Proper Safety Norms

Following the tragic fire that broke out in a four-storey commercial building near the Mundka metro station in outer Delhi, several people have now started protesting over the incident further slamming the central as well as the state government over their passivity and laxity towards working for the poor labourers.

Speaking about the fire incident, a protestor said that workers are dying every day while the central and state government is not doing anything nor is following the proper industrial norms. The protesting people also demanded jobs for the family members of those who got killed in the fire.

Adding more to it, another protestor while taking a dig at the BJP government at the Centre said that the central government stating that the central government is busy spreading temple issues and doing "Hindu-Muslims", but neither the central nor the state government is talking for the poor people. "BJP should tell how many Hindus have died", he added.

Delhi CM visits Mundka fire site

In the meantime, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who also visited the fire site on Saturday spoke to the people over there and assured them of taking necessary measures in this regard. Kejriwal after visiting the place also spoke to the media and said that it was a massive fire where many with killed, and some of the bodies were charred to an extent that they could not be identified. He also said that help has also been deployed to identify the people.

Furthermore, the chief minister also announced that the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident while the families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, and the injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.

This came after a massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi on the evening of May 13, Friday further claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update pertaining to the incident, the fire was brought under control after making efforts of more than seven hours. While several charred bodies were recovered from the site, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

