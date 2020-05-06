Delhi: Publishers Home Deliver Books Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Many book publishers in Delhi are now home delivering books to help small publishers sail through the lockdown as well as to bridge the gap between readers and books. Recently, the national capital saw some restrictions eased and many, small and medium, bookstores opened across Delhi. However, in comparison to people thronging liquor stores, people at book stores stood in lines waiting patiently for their turns.

Flooded with Pics of #LiquorShops and Long Queues?



Here's a Book Shop in Delhi.



A Long Queue with Social Distancing. As people await their Turn to buy a Book to read.



This is something, most Media Houses wont show!



cc @msisodia pic.twitter.com/jCLHlfAMIu — DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) May 4, 2020

'Maintaining Social distance'

Mirza Tauseef Baig, owner of Midland Books while commenting reportedly said that stores were maintaining all social distancing measures such as working with limited staff, ensuring two meters of the distance between staff and customers and not allowing more than two people inside the shop at one time. With social distancing becoming the new norm, bookstores received few visitors from loyal customers. Baig reportedly added that though stores had their own dedicated customers, sales have been heavily impacted due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, bookstores in Midland have found a way to upgrade with times and have deciphered a new way forward, that is, Home delivery. According to the Indian government, books were not considered a part of essential goods. All the e-commerce websites like Amazon who earlier delivered books were restricted to only deliver essential goods. However, to bridge the gap between readers and books, bookstore owners have bee using the third party to deliver nooks,

According to reports, Delhi based Roli Books recently announced third party deliverance with orders placed via their website, WhatsApp or other social media portals. For delivery, publishers engage in local partners Dunzo, Swiggy, and other courier services. Also, upon delivery, they ask customers about bookstores they initially used to buy their books from and deliver a certain percentage of profits to them.

