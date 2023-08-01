In view of the violence that occurred in several districts of Haryana, a high alert has been declared in Delhi Tuesday. The authorities took the measure to ensure the security of the national capital amid escalating tensions in the neighbouring state. As part of the precautionary measures, police personnel's leaves have been cancelled, and additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any potential spillover of violence into Delhi.

Haryana Government seeks Central support

Amid the unrest in Nuh, the state government has sought support from the central government to maintain law and order. Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), TVSN Prasad, has urgently requested 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from the Centre for a week, starting from July 31. The situation in Nuh has been marked by incidents of intense communal tension, obstruction, injuries, and damage to property due to violent protests by agitators, miscreants, and “anti-social elements”.

Prasad wrote to Union Home Secretary, "I am directed to address you on the subject (seeking 20 companies of RAF)... incidents causing intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction, and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance to public peace and tranquillity in district Nuh have occurred on account of violent protests by agitators, protesters, miscreants, and anti-social elements."

Unrest claims lives and injures many

The violence in Nuh district took a grave turn when a mob attempted to stop a procession organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The mob pelted stones, set cars on fire, and clashed with security forces, resulting in the tragic death of two home guards and injuries to at least 15 others, including several policemen. The situation further escalated in the neighbouring Gurugram district, where mobs set ablaze vehicles and a shop, causing fear and chaos.

Curfew imposed in Nuh district

With tensions running high, authorities imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh district to quell the violence and restore order. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij confirmed the imposition of the curfew as part of the efforts to contain the situation. Security has been bolstered not only in Nuh but also in other areas of the state to prevent any further escalation of violence.

Assurances from Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condolences over the unfortunate incident and appealed to the public to maintain peace in the state. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence, emphasising that the culprits would not be spared at any cost.

"Today's (July 31) incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

In response to the state's request for additional assistance, the Union home ministry decided to dispatch 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana. The reinforcement is aimed at aiding the state authorities in restoring calm and stability in the affected areas. The situation in Nuh remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies)