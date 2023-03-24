Delhi PWD Conducts Anti-encroachment Drive At Under-construction Congress HQ

Public Works Department (PWD) conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the under-construction new headquarter of the Congress party on DDU Marg in Delhi on Friday.

PWD which comes under the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government conducted the drive against the Congress at a time when the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in a defamation case on Friday.

Public Works Department today conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the under-construction new headquarter of the Congress party on DDU Marg in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/6qA4Q7rvpe — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Delhi CM backs Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Meanwhile, Delhi CM today supported Rahul Gandhi and Congress. He said that all the authorities and political elements are under pressure from the government.

He said, "130 crore people in the country are scared because of you (Centre). How will the nation work like this? How will people survive by just fearing, and the question is why should we be scared? It is our nation, we are the free citizens of free India. Everyone is scared, businessmen are scared, farmers are scared, politicians are scared, and all media personnel are scared. All are threatened by them, and are under the pressure of ED, CBI, and Income Tax."

Talking about his terms with Congress, he said right now the priority should be the country and not the political terms.

He said, "Our political terms are not important right now, it's more important to save our nation right now. All the 130 crore people need to be united."

Rahul convicted on March 23

Rahul was convicted on March 23 by the Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rahul while holding a rally in Karnataka said: "why all thieves have Modi surname". This led to war words between the BJP and Congress.