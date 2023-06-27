Delhi Railway Electrocution Case: Electric Pole's Wiring, Safety Fittings Replaced, Say Railways

The Northern Railway on Tuesday said an electricity pole on the New Delhi Railway station complex where a woman recently died due to electrocution has been attended to and its distribution board replaced with proper wiring and safety fittings.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Deepak Kumar also said all fittings at all station which falls under the northern railway will be inspected.

The 34-year-old woman, Sakshi Ahuja, died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the pole Sunday morning amid rainfall.

Kumar said on Tuesday, "The electric pole has been attended to and distribution board has been replaced with proper wiring and safety fittings." "All fittings at all station which falls under the northern railway will be attended to. The particular site where the incident took place was offered back to railway today at 1415 hrs by GRP," he said.

The NR has also formed a committee to probe the incident at the New Delhi Railway station complex and is conducting a safety audit of all electrical installations across its stations.

The incident took place near gate number 1 when Ahuja along with her family, was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh.

According to a preliminary inquiry by the police, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to arrest her fall when she came in contact with some naked wire lying on the spot.

A day after her death, her husband Ankit Ahuja blamed the Indian Railways for the negligence and demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the lapses.

A case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons, according to police.