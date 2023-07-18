Delhi: Rain Lashes In Parts Of National Capital Continuous To Grapple With Flood Like Situation

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday even as parts of the city continued to grapple with a flood-like situation due to a swollen Yamuna. Lajpat Nagar, East of Kailash area in south Delhi, parts of central Delhi including the Delhi Secretariat area, among other areas, received rainfall.

The weather department had forecast moderate rain in the national capital on Tuesday. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity level in the morning stood at 89 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.