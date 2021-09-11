Last Updated:

Delhi Rains: IMD Forecasts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall In National Capital, Adjoining Areas

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 km will hit parts of Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas on Saturday.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Delhi rains

PTI


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in several areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana over the next few hours. As per the latest updates by IMD on Saturday, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 km will hit parts of Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas. Furthermore, several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also witness similar weather conditions in the upcoming few hours. 

According to the details provided by the IMD, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Hindon AF Station among others will witness moderate to heavy rainfall followed by Panipat, Ganaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and others in Haryana. Also, various places in Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and so on have been predicted light to moderate rainfall. 

Delhi Rains

According to the latest tweets by ANI, heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi has caused water-logging in many areas including Moti Bagh and RK Puram. Also, visuals from Madhu Vihar area show waterlogged roads with buses stuck. 

Meanwhile, the people of Delhi woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall in the early hours of Saturday, September 11, which has now brought relief for the people in the national capital. 

Earlier on Friday,  the Met Department said that the rainfall in August is the lowest in the 12 years with a 24% deficit. In an updated statement, it said, "During August 2021, rainfall over the country as a whole was below Long Period Average (LPA) by a deficit of 24 per cent and it is the lowest rainfall in last 12 years after 2009." Out of the four meteorological divisions of the IMD, the central India division got 39% less precipitation. The division comprises a huge wrap of regions from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

It also said that the capital has already recorded 243.5 mm rainfall this month so far, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 58.3 mm rainfall on the first nine days of the month.

(With ANI inputs) 
Image ANI/PTI

First Published:
