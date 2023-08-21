Delhi Rape Case: Maliwal Attacks NCW, Asks 'does It Do Anything Except Spreading Lies?'

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has slammed the National Commission for Women (NCW), accusing the latter's chief of "lying on TV" in connection with the minor's rape case in Delhi. Maliwal also asked if NCW does anything except "trolling and spreading lies."

Taking to X (formally Twitter), the DCW chief claimed, "Does NCW do anything except trolling and spreading lies? Their missing president is lying on TV today that the rape accused is a DCW employee. The protector of Ram Rahim and Brij Bhushan, a puppet of the ruling party, came out just to spread lies. Shameful! I will see you in court, failed NCW chief!

NCW ट्रॉलिंग और झूठ फैलाने के सिवाय कुछ करता है क्या? इनकी गुमशुदा अध्यक्ष आज जाग के TV पे झूठ बोल रही है कि रेप का आरोपी DCW का कर्मचारी है। राम रहीम रेपिस्ट और यौन शोषण के आरोपी बृजभूषण को बचाने वाली सत्ता पक्ष की कठपुतली निकली भी तो झूठ बोलने के लिए। शर्मनाक! I will see you in… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 21, 2023

'What is Delhi govt, DCW doing?': NCW chief over minor rape case

Her remarks come after NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma questioned Delhi Government and DCW after allegations surfaced that a minor girl was adopted by a Delhi Government official working with the Child and Women Development Ministry.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Sharma said, "It’s a horrific case because a person with the Women and Child Department was abusing a minor. I heard that Delhi Police has registered an FIR and are about to arrest the accused, but What is the Delhi Government doing? What is DCW chief Swati Maliwal doing?"

The officer of the Delhi Government's Women and Child Development department has been detained for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police said on Sunday.