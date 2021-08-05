Delhi Rape Case: NCPCR Writes To District Magistrate, Seeks Detailed Report Within 48 Hrs

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the district magistrate with direction to submit an action taken report within 48 hours in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case. The letter also instructs the magistrate to ensure the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation. Earlier on Monday, August 2, the Delhi police had arrested four suspects who have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On August 4, the child rights' body took suo moto cognizance of the matter where a 9-year-old Dalit girl, was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents content in Delhi.

"You are requested to ensure that the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation as prescribed under Section 23 of POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and furnish action taken report in respect to the following within 48 hours from the date of issue of this letter," said NCPCR in a letter.

NCPCR writes to Twitter over Rahul Gandhi's post on rape victim's family

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a photo on Twitter of himself meeting the family of a rape victim, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to Twitter over the tweet revealing the family's identity. Speaking on the matter, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said that revealing the identity of the rape victim or that of the rape victim's family is a violation of the law and the NCPCR has written to Twitter and to the Police for appropriate action. Taking cognisance of the reported rape and murder, the NCPCR chief said that he has written to Delhi Police asking for details of the action taken by them on the crime.

Delhi's Nangal minor rape case

As per the police, the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, had gone to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium around Sunday evening. Half an hour later, the priest and the three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body. Initially, the police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongful confinement, and destruction of evidence related to the offense along with common intention. However, after a day-long protest by the villagers and the circumstantial evidence, the case was converted into one of rape, murder, and criminal intimidation.

The suspects had allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child's vital organs will be removed and sold by doctors. The crime scene investigation team and forensic experts have collected evidence from the crematorium for further investigation.

(Inputs from ANI)