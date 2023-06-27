Delhi Receives Light Rainfall, Temperature Drops Below Normal

Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi early Tuesday, and the minimum temperature dropped to 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received 5.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The relative humidity stood at 94 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain later in the day.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday stood at 24.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The weather office earlier had issued a “yellow” alert for Tuesday and forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.