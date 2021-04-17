Delhi Records 24,000 New COVID Cases, CM Arvind Kejriwal Speaks To Health Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday raised an alarm over the pressure on the health care system in the national capital, as the number of beds and other critical equipment required in the treatment of COVID-19 is being occupied at a faster rate in the wake of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases. While addressing a press conference, the chief minister revealed that the national capital has reported over 24,000 cases - the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 infections in Delhi in 24 hours.

As the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 cannot be predicted, the Chief Minister asserted that there should be no complacency in fighting the pandemic and he apprised about how his government is making arrangements to increase the number of beds in the national capital.

"The situation is worrisome. Delhi is now witnessing a shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir. There is always a capacity of a health care system. Beds are being utilised at a faster pace. In past few days, Delhi Government increased the beds and ensured that there is no shortage. We are making efforts to add more beds in the coming days," Kejriwal said while adding that 1,300 beds are being Yamuna Sports Complex and Common Wealth Games Village.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas will also add 2,500 beds first and then another 2,500 beds later, Kejriwal said and added that 2,100 oxygen beds are being added by attaching hotels and banquet halls to hospitals which will be reflected in the Delhi Corona app. Kejriwal said he has also spoken to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and urged him to provide more beds, a sufficient supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir to Delhi.

"During the previous COVID-19 wave, the Central Government had helped us immensely and we expect that it will help us again during this COVID-19 wave," said Kejriwal while appealing to the Central government.

Kejriwal has strictly warned the hospitals to be transparent in the provision of the data on the availability of beds. He said strict action will be taken against those hospitals that do not provide beds to the needy patients despite having the availability of beds.

Weekend curfew in Delhi

Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling Coronavirus infections, the weekend curfew was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday. The Delhi government and the police have issued e-passes to exempted category people who need to go out during the curfew for necessary services and activities like vaccination, going to railway stations, airports, grocery and fruit and vegetable stalls.

The previous highest spike was recorded on Friday when 19,486 cases and 141 deaths were reported in 24 hours, compelling Chief Minister Kejriwal to order setting up more Coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds. However the national capital has recorded another spike of over 24,000 cases, a notification of which will arrive in few hours, said Kejriwal during his press conference.