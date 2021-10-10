Delhi records 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 0.05 pc

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

No fresh deaths were reported in the national capital, the health department bulletin stated.

According to official data, only one death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month. Last month, five deaths were recorded.

With the 30 fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 14,39,166. The death toll stands at 25,088, the bulletin stated.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Thursday, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 62,450 tests -- 43,170 RT-PCR tests and 19,280 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases came down to 377 from 399 on Friday, the bulletin said.

As many as 107 patients are under home isolation. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 100, it said.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen in hospitals adding to its woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government has been ramping up the health infrastructure in the city to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 patients a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds. PTI KND DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)