Delhi Records 4,483 Covid Cases, 28 Deaths; Positivity Rate Down To 7.41 Pc

Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department.

The positivity rate recorded on Saturday was the lowest after January 3, when the corresponding figure had stood at 6.46 per cent.

With 4,4483 fresh cases logged on Saturday, the national capital's cumulative case count has increased to 18,23,815 and the death toll to 25,797, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 60,532, it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths.

On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had logged a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.

There are 15,428 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 1,771 (11.48 per cent) of them are occupied. A total of 1,772 Covid patients are in hospitals, the health department bulletin on Saturday stated.

Active cases in Delhi on Saturday reduced to 24,800 from 29,152 on a day before. Also, in total 630 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support, out of whom 130 severe Covid patients were on ventilator support, as on Saturday.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 18,536 on Saturday while it was 23,153 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 39,869, a fall from 41,095 on Friday, the bulletin said. PTI KND NSD NSD

