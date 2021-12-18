Delhi Records 86 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Highest Daily Spike In Last Five Months

Amid the ongoing spread of the newly detected ‘Omicron’ Variant, Delhi reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in five months on Saturday. Delhi recorded 86 fresh COVID-19 cases on December 18 and a slight increase in the positivity rate was observed, with case positivity recorded at 0.13%.

This comes in at a time when the World Health Organisation stated that the B.1.1.529 variant is ‘highly transmissible,’ than any other variant, the rampant spread of Coronavirus is being feared.

Delhi records highest COVID cases in last five months

Delhi reported 69 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a 0.12% positive rate. The total number of cases of COVID-19 infection has risen to 14,42,090, with 484 active cases. A positive rate of 0.13 per cent was reported among the 66,096 COVID-19 tests completed in the last 24 hours. In addition, the cumulative positive rate is 4.51 per cent. For the ninth day in a row, no COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the capital city. The death toll now stands at 25,100.

In total, 68 more cases were added to the total number of discharges, which now stands at 14,16,506. In terms of COVID-19 vaccination status, 95,460 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have been vaccinated so far is 2,47,06,496.

The Delhi government turned four private hospitals into Omicron specialised centres on Saturday, amid worries about the COVID-19 variant Omicron. Delhi has around 20 Omicron cases.

COVID-19 situation in India

India recorded 7,145 new COVID-19 cases, down 4.1% from yesterday's figures. With these new cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,47,33,194. Meanwhile, 289 people have lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19 illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 4,77,158, according to data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Saturday.

Kerala had the most casualties (243), followed by Maharashtra, which logged 12 deaths Kerala leads with 3,471 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 902, Tamil Nadu with 621 cases, West Bengal with 580 cases, and Karnataka with 238 cases. These five states accounted for 81.34% of all new cases, with Kerala alone accounting for 48.58% of all new cases. Amid the ongoing Omicron scare, the country has recorded over 126 cases of the new variant in 11 states.

