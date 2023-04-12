Delhi Records 980 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Tops 25.98pc

The national capital on Tuesday, reported 980 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with a positive rate of 25.98%, according to data released by Delhi Health Department. The total number of active cases in the national capital stood at 2876. The case fatality is at 1.32%.

“A total of 440 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. A total of 3772 tests were conducted out of which 1392 were rapid antigen tests,” read the health bulletin.

The total number of active cases in Delhi were 2338 as of Monday, April 10 with a positive rate of 26.58%. In total, 603 patients recovered from Covid, and in the previous day, 1821 tests were performed, of which 235 were rapid antigen tests and 1,586 were RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 situation all over India

In the previous 24 hours, India recorded a total of 5675 new Covid-19 cases, a slight decline from Monday's case count of 5,880, according to a Tuesday bulletin from the Union Health Ministry.

According to the press release, India now has a total of 37,093 active cases, with a daily positivity rate of 2.88 percent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.81 percent. The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,761 recoveries, bringing the total to 4,42,00,079. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.73 per cent.

COVID-19 vaccination status

The Nationwide Vaccination Drive has so far provided 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precautionary doses).

According to the health department bulletin, 358 doses of vaccination have been given over the past 24 hours.

IMA’s recommendations on escalating COVID-19 cases

In response to the escalating number of Covid cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) recommended citizens on Monday to practise good hygiene and not to worry.

“Don’t panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don’t panic. Maintain hygiene,” said IMA in a statement.

According to the statement, deaths from COVID usually occur in those over 60 or in those who have lifestyle disorders like diabetes, among others.

It further stated that a lack of adherence to Covid protocol and Covid-appropriate behaviour are the most likely causes of the increased number of Covid cases.