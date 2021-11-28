Delhi records maximum temperature of 26.8 deg C

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The national capital is likely to witness shallow fog on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, one notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, it said.

The humidity was recorded at 93 per cent.

On Monday, the maximum and the minimum temperatures will settle around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

The air quality index was 408 (severe category) at 6.05 pm, real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT IJT

