Delhi records minimum temp of 13.5 deg C, strong winds likely

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average, on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity was 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city's air quality was recorded in the ''moderate'' category on Friday morning with the AQI clocking 120 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The city is expected to see strong surface winds during the daytime, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. PTI NIT CK

