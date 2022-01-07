Delhi records minimum temp of 13.5 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, and is likely to witness light rain, hail and thunderstorm during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 19 degrees Celsius.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail are predicted over Delhi on Friday and Saturday, the IMD said.

Moderate rain is likely in the capital on Saturday, it said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, had recorded 7.3 mm of rainfall on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance.

A fresh western disturbance will lead to light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from January 7 to January 9, the IMD said in a statement.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, it said. PTI GVS DIV DIV

