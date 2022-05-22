Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average and the IMD has predicted light rains in the city.

Rainfall recorded in 24 hours till this morning was is 0.8 mm. The relative humidity at 8:30 am is 56 per cent, weather department officials said.

According to the India Meteorological, the national capital may have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal. PTI AMP NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)