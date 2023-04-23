Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.2 Deg C

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 40 per cent, it said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (35-45 kmph) during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius.