Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.2 Degrees Celsius

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 52 per cent.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 177 at 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.