Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.8 deg C

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 66 per cent at 8.30 am, it added.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning during the day. The maximum temperature may settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 225 at 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)