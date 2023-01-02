Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 7.6 Deg C

It was a cold Monday morning in Delhi as the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the weatherman, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 312 at 8.30 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

