Delhi Records The Hottest Day Of The Season, Heatwave To Continue Till May 25

The temperature in the national capital touched 43.8 degrees, on Friday recording the highest temperature of the season so far. While the India Meteorological Department’s Safdarjung observatory, recorded 43.8 degrees, Palam observed the temperature hit 45.4 degrees and at Lodhi Road it was 44.4 degrees. Head of IMD's regional forecasting centre in Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava, has stated that the heatwave is likely to continue.

The Delhi IMD chief has remarked that the heatwave over Delhi-NCR is likely to continue between May 23 and May 25 due to dry and northwesterly winds prevailing over Northwest India. A fall in the temperature is expected from the night of May 28. It is also expected that the western disturbance will affect Northwest India from May 28 onwards while easterly winds will prevail in lower levels.

The IMD has also predicted a duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with strong gusty winds 50-60 kmph likely to occur on May 29-30 in the national capital.

READ | Delhi Govt Planning To Start Vehicle Disinfection Services At Fuel Stations

READ | Delhi HC Lays Down Parameters On Dealing With Suspension Of Rent Payment By Tenants Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 231

The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 231 on Saturday, while the number of infections climbed to 12,910 with 591 new cases, authorities said. This is the fifth consecutive day when 500 or more new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Delhi. It registered the highest spike on Friday with 660 new cases.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Health Department said the death toll due to the pandemic had risen to 231 and the total number of cases mounted to 12,910 after 591 more people tested positive. On Friday, the number of cases were 12,319, including 208 deaths.

READ | South Delhi Resident Feeds Poor With Her Own Money Amid Lockdown, Seeks Govt's Help

READ | Delhi Health Minister Dismisses Reports Of Discrepancies In COVID-19 Death Data