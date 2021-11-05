Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 40 fresh cases in a day

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 40 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department on Thursday.

Cumulative Covid cases stood at 14,40,003, of which 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll in Delhi due to coronavirus infection stood at 25,091.

Delhi has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate was 0.08 per cent on Thursday. A total of 51,256 tests -- 41,040 RT-PCR ones and 10,216 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. The day before, 34 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. PTI KND NSD

