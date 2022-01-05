Delhi Reeling Under Third COVID Wave, 10k Cases Expected On Wednesday: Satyendar Jain

With an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India in the last few days, the national capital seems to be reeling under the third wave of COVID-19. Witnessing such a rapid increase in the city, Delhi is expected to record 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while its positivity rate can touch up to 10%, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Health Minister also said that around 300 to 400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing as sequencing of all COVID-19 examples are not possible presently, ANI reported. Also, speaking on the measures taken by the state government for addressing the COVID situation, Jain said that testing has been intensified. "Around 90,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday. A COVID war room has been activated which will help in maintaining district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients, oxygen, etc," he informed.

Apart from that, private hospitals have been also instructed to increase the number of reserved beds for coronavirus patients to 40%. While the number of patients in Delhi hospitals rises from 247 to 531 on Tuesday, the number of patients and oxygen support has also grown from 94 to 168 and ozone ventilators from four to 14 since 1 January 2022.

Delhi government intensifies preventive measures amid COVID spike

Due to the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government has announced a weekend curfew and work from home policy for the city as it recorded fresh 5,481 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since May 2021 and the positivity rate touches 8.37.

During this while, the weekend curfew will remain in force from Friday 10:00 PM till Monday 5 AM. Only essential services will be allowed. Apart from the weekend, the night curfew will be continued to remain in force during the weekdays. Meanwhile, all government employees, except for those engaged in essential services, have been asked to work from home, while private offices will function with 50% capacity.

(Image: PTI)