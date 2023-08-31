Delhi Remains On High Alert Ahead Of G20 Summit, IAF Helicopters Conduct Drills

As the national capital Delhi is converted almost into a fortress in the run-up to the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, the security arrangements are also being tightened. Apart from the strategic deployment of security forces in, around and at the border areas of Delhi during the summit, the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets will be on standby mode to keep a check on any aerial suspicious activity over Delhi. The IAF helicopters today (August 31) conducted drills at the Le Meridien hotel, which is booked for the guests who will participate in the G20 Summit.

The helicopters were seen hovering over the Le Meridian hotel conducting preparatory exercises for any eventualities, with the commandos sliding down the ropes from the copters landing on the terrace of the hotel. Earlier, the Delhi police issued an order to ban the hovering of any sub-conventional objects in the sky of the national capital.

IAF on alert

As per the information, the decision to keep the IAF on alert was taken after reviewing the security situation during the event. The meeting was held between various stakeholders including the Airport Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and others, reports news agency ANI. During the meeting, suspicion was put forth that the terror and anti-social suspects could try to hinder the peace of the city using aerial attacks via UAVs, drones or other sub-conventional flying objects.

Apart from the IAF, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) has also been asked to be on alert and closely monitor the routes of the flights entering the sky of Delhi. The ATC will keep extra vigilance on any movement of suspicious flying objects in their zone.

The Dog Squad of Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted security drills to detect dummy explosives planted in luggage and vehicles. Elaborating on security arrangements and preparedness for the upcoming G20 summit, Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police said, "Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. 'Vikrant', our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared."

India will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in 2023, as 43 heads of delegations - the largest ever in the G20, will participate in the final New Delhi Summit. The G20 Summit is held annually with a rotating presidency, and in 2023, India is holding the presidency. The group does not have a permanent secretariat and is supported by the previous, current, and future holders of the presidency, known as the Troika. In 2023, the Troika consists of Indonesia, Brazil, and India.