Delhi Reports 5th Case Of Monkeypox, 22-year-old Woman Admitted In LNJP Hospital

After a Nigerian woman living in Delhi for over a month tested positive for monkeypox, the fifth case of zoonosis disease has been reported in Delhi. According to news agency ANI, the sample of the 22-year-old woman tested positive on Friday and she is currently under observation in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. It was also reported that the patient has no travel history. However, she had travelled a month ago.

"One patient has been admitted in the LNJP hospital and her sample was reported to be positive. At present, four patients are admitted and one has been discharged. A total of five cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Capital," Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital was quoted by ANI."The fifth case came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her," he added.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a taskforce to monitor the developments and also to manage the spread of the disease. It will also guide the government on setting up diagnostic facilities for the virus and also on exploring developments in the area of vaccination, officials informed news agency PTI.

A total of 5 Monkeypox cases in Delhi

Delhi reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on July 24 this year, just a day after the disease was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation. While on August 4, the National Capital reported its fourth case of the virus in a 31-year-old Nigerian woman.

Meanwhile, the first case of the virus in the country was detected in Kerala's Kollam district on July 4.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis disease, which means that the virus can be transmitted to humans from animals. The infection spreads when one person has direct contact with an infected person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or by touching items that previously came into contact with the bodily fluids of someone who has been affected.