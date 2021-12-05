Delhi Reports First Omicron COVID Case - Tanzania Returnee Tests +ve; 5th Case In India

Clocking the 5th Omicron case in India, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday, informed that one passenger who had arrived from Tanzania had tested positive. Addressing a press conference, Jain said that 17 patients who had flown in from 'at-risk' nations were admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. 12 patients' samples had been sent for genome sequencing ad one had tested positive. Delhi has 322 active COVID cases as of date.

Delhi clocks Omicron variant case

Jain said, "17 patients were admitted in LNJP. Of these, 12 samples were sent for genome sequencing. One has returned positive for Omicron. This is the 5th case in the nation and 1st in delhi. The flight came from Tanzania."

Talking about the treatment, he added, "It is the same protocol for treatment. But preparations are done seperately. It is another variant of COVID itself." Throwing caution to fears, he added, " After experience of 2 years, I can say that Covid can be prevented if you are wearing a mask and the one in front of you is as well. It can be prevented by 99%. We can avoid the third wave if follow the protocol".

LNJP MD Dr Suresh Kumar stated that the patients are stable and are experiencing little to no symptoms. He added, "All the patients are stable, except one who is experiencing mild fever. There is no reason to panic. We must be vigilant about its spread". In Delhi, the government has designated the Lok Nayal hospital for the treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

LJNP has created separate facilities to deal with emergencies related to Omicron cases, included separate wards to avoid its spread. The 15 suspected patients of Omicron had arrived at the New Delhi International Airport this week. Of these patients, seven returned from the UK, four from France, one from Tanzania and Belgium each, and two from the Netherlands. Delhi CM has batted for banning flights from such at-risk nations, but Centre has refused to do so.

What is Omicron?

The new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' was first detected in South Africa and then spread to over 30 countries including India. Presently, India has reported 4 cases of Omicron among foreign travellers. Two such cases were detected in Karnataka, one in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra. India has mandated testing and quarantining of foreign returnees from 'at-risk' nations where Omicron cases have been detected. As per the medical journal of South Africa, Omicron only causes mild fever, but the transmission rate is higher than other variants. It is five-six times more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is a cause of concern, state experts.