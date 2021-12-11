Delhi Reports Second Case Of Omicron Variant Of COVID-19; Zimbabwe Returnee Tests Positive

After Maharashtra, now Delhi has added a fresh case of COVID-19 variant Omicron with a 35-year-old man, having travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa testing positive. According to the PTI report, the patient has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and only has weakness. This is the second case of the new variant in the national capital and India's 33rd case. In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 41 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Delhi clocks second Omicron variant case:

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2021

Additionally, the 35-year-old is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and returned to India from Zimbabwe. He also has a travel history to South Africa. Earlier on December 5, the national capital had detected its first Omicron case with a Tanzania returnee. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had addressed a press conference and informed that 17 patients who had flown in from 'at-risk' nations were admitted to LNJP hospital. During that time 12 patients' samples were sent for genome sequencing and one had tested positive.

Omicron cases in India

Yesterday, Maharashtra recorded seven new infections of the highly mutated Omicron variant. Out of seven, 3 are from Mumbai and 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. After reporting zero Omicron cases in the last three days, India now has a tally of 33 cases with 17 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka and two in Delhi. Meanwhile, a UK returnee tested COVID positive in Kolkata on Friday while her specimens are sent for genome sequencing to determine if she has contracted the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Mumbai takes action against Omicron variant

Becoming the first city to have imposed actions amid fear over the new COVID-19 variant, Mumbai police on Friday announced section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai Commissionerate limits. The people have now been directed to avoid any public gathering in the city over the weekend. Section 144 of CrPC is to restrict gatherings or processions with more than five people in the region.

"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

