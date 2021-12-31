Delhi Resident Doctors End Strike After FORDA's Negotiations With Police And Centre

A day after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) proposed three demands to conclude the protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, its president Dr Manish confirmed that the body for resident doctors will conclude demonstrations by noon of December 31.

Delhi | We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling: Dr Manish, FORDA President



Speaking to ANI, he announced the update and established the decision is in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases across NCR. Critics and the government have been adamant about advancing talks on terminating their strike, given the sudden spike in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Delhi and the dreaded burden on hospitals. Notably, the Federation had demanded a confirmed date for NEET-PG Counselling, a written apology from Delhi Police and the dismissal of FIRs (in relation to ITO protest) against protesting doctors.

"Many patients are already suffering, many surgeries have been deferred, and an increase in cases of COVID-19 is observed. Considering this situation we are calling off the strike against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling at 12 pm today because it was harming many patients," Dr Manish told ANI.

"We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. The withdrawal of the FIR process has started. After 12 PM today we will call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling" the FORDA President added.

Delhi resident doctors place 3 demands to end protests

On December 30, while addressing a press briefing, Dr Manish had said, "Firstly, we want the concerned authorities to ensure that we should get a date for counselling right after the Supreme Court's hearing on January 6 concludes. Secondly, we want an apology from the authorities as the police manhandled the doctors. Thirdly, we want the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters."

"This strike is still underway. We demand a written apology for police brutality during yesterday's protest of resident doctors at ITO. We will hold a meeting with all Resident Doctors Association (RDAs) at 8 pm today (December 30) to decide the future course of action," he added.

Delhi resident doctors stage protests

It is pertinent to note that doctors' protests were triggered by delays in recruiting medical school graduates in government-run hospitals or health facilities, given the Supreme Court is awaiting the Centre's affirmative response on action policy aimed at increasing the reservation of underrepresented communities in the common entrance medical examination. Notably, the doctors are protesting not against the quota but seek that the court takes a stand and expedite its verdict at the earliest so that graduates can get to work and hospitals function not being overburdened due to understaffing.

On December 28, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the NEET PG 2021 counselling will be held at the earliest and the Residential Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off their strike. The Minister met representatives of the FORDA to evaluate doctors' plight as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Notably, the doctors have contended that amid the Omicron surge and COVID-19 re-emergence, hospitals and medical practitioners are burdened with immense pressure and inadequate staffing. Furthermore, they have threatened an absolute closure of services and criticised Delhi Police's crackdown, detention and 'manhandling' on Tuesday.

Image: Twitter/@ANI/PTI/Representative Image