Delhi: Resident Doctors Of LHMC To Go On Strike Against Assault Incident In KSCH

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India condemned the alleged attack on the on-duty doctors in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (Lady Hardinge Medical College) in Delhi and demanded stringent action against the culprits. This comes following an incident where the relative of a patient assaulted Resident doctors including one female doctor on May 18.

"Assault on On-duty Doctors in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (LHMC Delhi) in NewDelhi! Strongly condemning the incident, FORDA demands strict action against the culprits," FORDA India said in its tweet on Wednesday. It further emphasised the "Central Doctor Protection Act" and said that it is the need of the hour.

Reacting sharply to the development, the Resident Doctors' Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in Delhi wrote to the Director of LHMC, stating that the Resident doctors are going on strike and withdrawing from routine as well as emergency services from 09:00 AM of May 19 until their demands are met. The demands placed by the RDA LHMC are "Institutional FIR with the arrest of all culprits with immediate effect, registration of a case under the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage to property) Act, 2008, the appointment of separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable areas, formation of a Quick Response Team with immediate effect and strict implementation of one patient- one relative protocol in hospitals".

Attack on on-duty doctors of Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital

According to RDA LHMC, the on-duty doctors of Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital in Delhi were assaulted by a relative of the patient on May 18. " On 18/05/2022 Resident Doctors including one female Doctor have been intimidated and assaulted by a patient relative. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable," a statement from RDA LHMC read.

Dr Rakesh Bagdi who is a senior resident doctor at LHMC and KSCH reacted sharply to the incident and said, "Multiple doctors have been BEATEN UP by Attenders in Lhmc Kalawati hospital. Nowadays common." Referring to the earlier speech of Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya at LHMC, Bagdi said, "Few days back Hm in ⁦LHMC⁩ saying that doctors don’t need security! Thanks to ⁦Mansukh Mandviya⁩ sir for Motivating people."

Breaking :

JUST NOW multiple doctors have been BEATEN UP by Attenders in Lhmc Kalawati hospital

Now a days common



Few days back Hm in ⁦LHMC⁩ saying that doctors don’t need security!



Thanks to ⁦@mansukhmandviya⁩ sir for Motivating people

⁦⁦@rdalhmc⁩ pic.twitter.com/LKWsOJ7nh9 — Dr Rakesh Bagdi (@dr_rakeshbagdi) May 18, 2022

It is significant to mention that earlier in April, FORDA India wrote to PM Modi seeking his support and intervention in the growing cases of harassment and assault on the resident doctors in the country.