Delhi: Residents Speak About Rising Pollution In The National Capital

General News

The residents of Delhi spoke about their concerns amidst the pollution levels in the capital city. They also addressed various government schemes

The residents of Delhi spoke about their concerns amidst the pollution levels in the capital city. They also addressed their opinion on various schemes launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to curb pollution crisis in the national capital. 

The air quality of Delhi, on Tuesday, deteriorated yet again from the 'moderate' category to 'poor' and 'very poor' category in certain parts of Delhi. Weather experts said the cold, dense air trapped pollutants near the ground and even a moderate wind speed of 16 to 18 kilometers per hour could not improve the air quality. 

