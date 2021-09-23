Delhi Restaurant Saree Row: NCW Takes Cognizance Of The Incident; Writes To Delhi CP

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday has finally taken cognizance of the incident where a high-end restaurant in Delhi denied entry to a woman because she was dressed in a saree. Issuing a press note, the NCW condemned the irrational and bizarre behaviour of the restaurant staff and its policies.

Also, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi for looking into the matter and taking necessary actions against the restaurant if the allegations are proved to be true. Furthermore, the Marketing and PR Director of the restaurant has also been asked to appear before the commission for a hearing on September 28, Tuesday along with supporting documents and an explanation of the incident.

Meanwhile, criticizing the restaurant's act, NCW said,

"Saree is a part of Indian culture and women in India majorly wear saree, therefore denying any woman entry to a restaurant on the basis of attire is a violation of her right to live with dignity."

The incident took place on September 19, Sunday in the Aquila restaurant at Ansal Plaza in Delhi. The woman named Anita Choudaary took to Facebook and shared a long post along with the video from the restaurant. The video shows one of the staff members reportedly saying that the restaurant's dress code policy for guests only allows only smart casuals and saree does not fall under smart casuals. After that, the woman was seen arguing with the staff members and eventually was not allowed to enter the restaurant.

See the video:

The video that went viral immediately after its upload paved the way for a huge debate on social media, with people calling out the restaurant. The restaurant also received negative reviews on the food delivery app, Zomato following the incident.

Responding to the heavy backlash, the Delhi restaurant also issued a clarification stating that the woman has posted an incomplete video as there is more to the incident. It also apologized for the remark made by the gate manager and clarified that the company does not promote such policies.

(With PTI inputs, Image: ANI/Facebook/@AnitaChoudaary)