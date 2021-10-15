Delhi Riots 2020: Court Frames Charges Against 9 Accused For Resorting To Violence & Arson

In a key development in the 2020 North East Delhi riots case, a trial court ordered to frame charges against nine accused in the 'pre-planned conspiracy', as ascribed by the Delhi HC, case wherein a mob allegedly resorted to violence, rioting and vandalism in North East Delhi during February 2020 amid anti CAA protests. The court stated that it would amount to a miscarriage of justice to throw out the prosecution's case solely because public witnesses had recorded their statements after a prolonged and 'unexplained' delay.

Trial court orders to frame charges on nine accused in 2020 North East Delhi riots case

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat observed that the delay in recording statements of the witnesses by the police was not deliberate or contumacious and was occasioned on account of the situation which prevailed in Delhi's northeast area during and after the alleged rioting and anti CAA protests.

Basis statements of four public witnesses, the court directed authorities to press charges on the nine accused of allegedly being part of the unlawful assembly and causing damage and looting properties, setting ablaze houses, shops, institutes and ransacked moving as well as parked vehicles on February 25, 2020, as per the police.

In addition, the court took exception to the submissions of lawyers of the accused that public witnesses were not reliable as their statements had been recorded a month after the date of the alleged incident. Further, the lawyers contended that a prolonged unexplained delay in recording statements of the material witnesses suffices to indicate that this juncture that was planted later on and had not witnessed any such incidents in reality.

Rebutting the argument, the Prosecution's lawyer submitted that there was an atmosphere of terror and trauma in the area for several days after the riots.

'Miscarriage of justice to disbelieve statements of witnesses': Delhi court

"The situation was brought under control by the police and paramilitary forces. There had been instances of rioting, killing, looting, vandalising, setting ablaze movable and immovable properties, etc. by the members of each community against each other. Soon after the situation had become normal to some extent, there was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a complete lockdown from the second week of March 2020 and this too resulted in a delay in recording the statements in public witnesses," the Prosecutor submitted.

Keeping these contributory factors in view, the court said it would be a miscarriage of justice to disbelieve the statements of these witnesses at this very stage and throw out the prosecution case merely for the reason that their statements were recorded after about one month of the incident, ASJ Bhat stated in an order dated October 11.

No CCTV footage of February 25 incidents on record

While stating that the accused cannot claim discharge, the court said, "The truthfulness or otherwise of the statements of these witnesses can be assessed only during the trial of the case."

Also, the Delhi Police apprised the court of the disharmony cause in the society by the accused. They explained that the bunch resorted to threatening, terrorising the public while their actions were violative of Rules of Law in the national capital. Notably, the defence lawyers submitted CCTV footage which is incorporated in the chargesheet in the case and argued that it related to the date February 24, whereas the incident admittedly occurred on February 25, 2020. According to the order, the public prosecutor did not rebut the contention as there was no CCTV footage on record pertaining to February 25 incidents.