In 2020 Delhi Riots Case, Court Notes Targeting Of Hindus In Order Against Tahir Hussain

Republic has accessed the court order copy directing the framing of charges against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and others in a case relating to stone pelting and rioting in the 2020 Delhi riots case, which states that there was a conspiracy to target Hindus.

The development follows the Saturday order of a Delhi court regarding the stone pelting incident that took place in 2020 on the police team by a mob outside the residence of then AAP leader Tahir Hussain (since excommunicated from the party). Following the attack, the officers had to take steps in order to save their own lives, the Court of judge Pulastya Pramachala observed.

Delivering its decision, the court had said stated, "All accused, including former councillor Tahir Hussain, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi, Arshad Qayyum, Liyakat Ali, Mohd Shadab, and other unknown persons, were involved in targeting Hindus and their properties."

'Acts prejudicial to existing harmony between Muslims & Hindus'

The order copy states that the accused "indulged into targeting Hindus and their such acts were apparently prejudicial to the existing harmony between Muslims and Hindus. They did disturb the public tranquility through their actions."

The order adds, 'this mob comprising of accused persons and other unknown persons, continuously indulged in pelting of stones and petrol bombs towards other properties including ______ wherein this parking lot was situated. This property was under use of persons from the Hindu community. The members of this mob broke open the lock of parking in this property, entered into this property, assaulted the persons, vandalised and set on fire the property and vehicles parked there. These acts of the mob make it clear that their objective was to harm Hindus in their body and property to a possible extent.'

The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against the accused persons under various provisions of the IPC, including rioting and criminal conspiracy along with the sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Property Act.

The investigation of the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

The court, meanwhile, also directed that charges be framed against Hussain and others in another case related to an incident of rioting and arson in a banquet hall during the riots.

Congress accuses BJP after court order on Tahir Hussain

Soon after the Delhi court allowed the framing of charges against former AAP leader Tahir Hussain and other, the Congress party played down the bid to target Hindus which was noted in the court order. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "They are criminals. There is no need to turn the case in terms of Hindus and Muslims. Unfortunately, it is the BJP-led central government who is responsible for what happened in Delhi."

"His name may be a Muslim name. This is not about Hindus or Muslims. If he is an accused he should be punished," the Congress leader added.