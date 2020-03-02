Delhi Riots: Owaisi Invokes Waris Pathan's Hate-speech Retraction; Asks About BJP Netas

Citing the FIR filed against Waris Pathan's '15 crore' remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions over the inaction towards BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur for the provocative speeches delivered by them at pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rallies. The Hyderabad MP noted that an FIR was registered against his party leader, Waris Pathan, despite retracting the statement. In addition, Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Kapil Mishra's 'peace rally', conducted last week in the national capital by calling it a 'big joke.'

Owaisi said, "Waris Pathan had retracted his statement, an FIR was registered against him. Tell me, what is happening against him (Anurag Thakur)? They are carrying out peace rallies. What can be a bigger joke than this?"

On February 22, the national spokesperson of AIMIM, Waris Pathan clarified his controversial speech, by asserting that it was not directed towards the Hindu community. Thereafter, he retracted the ‘15 crore’ statement. However, both Pathan and Owaisi have not condemned or apologised for the statement. Waris Pathan made the controversial remarks at a rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka in the presence of AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel on February 15. The former MLA from the Byculla constituency claimed that the government was scared of Muslim women leading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, he asked the crowd to remember that 15 crore people (Muslims) had the strength to "overpower" 100 crore people.

BJP leaders' hate speech

Addressing the media on Sunday, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in an ironic statement emphasised that strict action should be taken against those involved in the Delhi communal riots earlier this week, that claimed 42 lives and rendered over 250 people injured. However, Anurag Thakur was quick to duck a question over the controversial 'Goli maaro' slogan, which has been unanimously cited as hate-mongering by political leaders across parties. In addition, the senior BJP leader accused the media of "lying" and spreading misinformation. "Media should improve their knowledge. The matter is sub-judice therefore I am not saying much on it. You should have full knowledge. Little knowledge is dangerous for everyone. The media is doing bad publicity."

Meanwhile, on February 27, Kapil Mishra had the temerity to hold a 'peace rally', after his provocative speech at a pro-CAA rally in Delhi's Maujpur, in the presence of Delhi police mere hours prior to the outbreak of the Delhi violence. When confronted for the first time, Kapil Mishra stated that he 'promises' to answer all questions after five minutes and that respect is needed to be given at the event where tribute was being paid to the martyrs of the Delhi violence.

